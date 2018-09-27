Home Entertainment English

Ashton Kutcher signs over LA house to ex-stepdaughter Rumer Willis

Kutcher and Willis, whose mother is Kutcher's ex-wife Demi Moore, bought the house in the Hollywood Hills in 2009.

Published: 27th September 2018 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 10:41 AM

Ashton Kutcher (Pic: Wikimedia Commons).

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Ashton Kutcher has officially signed over his LA house to his former stepdaughter Rumer Willis, the property was previously co-owned by the two.

Kutcher and Willis, whose mother is Kutcher's ex-wife Demi Moore, bought the house in the Hollywood Hills in 2009. The property was worth $971,500 when originally purchased, reported US Magazine.

Willis filed all the documents in August stating that they have terminated the co-ownership of the house and have settled all the debts.

The 'No Strings Attached' actor and Moore were married for 6 years before separating in 2011. They filed for the divorce in December 2012, which was finalised in 2014. 

Ashton Kutcher

