Ashton Kutcher signs over LA house to ex-stepdaughter Rumer Willis

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Ashton Kutcher has officially signed over his LA house to his former stepdaughter Rumer Willis, the property was previously co-owned by the two.

Kutcher and Willis, whose mother is Kutcher's ex-wife Demi Moore, bought the house in the Hollywood Hills in 2009. The property was worth $971,500 when originally purchased, reported US Magazine.

Willis filed all the documents in August stating that they have terminated the co-ownership of the house and have settled all the debts.

The 'No Strings Attached' actor and Moore were married for 6 years before separating in 2011. They filed for the divorce in December 2012, which was finalised in 2014.