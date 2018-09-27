Home Entertainment English

Craig Gillespie to direct 'Thelma' remake

Australian film director Craig Gillespie is on board to helm an English-language remake of the 2017 Norwegian psychodrama 'Thelma' by Joachim Trier.

Published: 27th September 2018 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Australian film director Craig Gillespie. (Photo: AP)

By ANI

The project, which is in its early stages, will be scripted by Christy Hall, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The project, which is in its early stages, will be scripted by Christy Hall, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The original, directed by Trier, followed a college student as she started to experience extreme seizures while studying at a university. A religious girl who witnesses her sexual awakenings tries to deny her feelings for a female friend who's in love with her. She soon finds herself with telekinetic abilities and struggles to understand and control them.

FilmNation will finance and produce the English language adaptation of the Scandinavian horror movie, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year.

