Creed 2: It's Adonis against Ivan Drago's son

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Michael B. Jordan is all set for his return to the ring as Adonis Creed in the upcoming sequel to the Rocky spinoff, 'Creed 2.'

'Creed II poster. (Photo: Twitter)

In the new trailer for Creed II, Adonis Creed takes on the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the Soviet boxer who killed his father Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the boxing ring. One person who doesn't want to see this battle of legacies is Rocky (Sylvester Stallone), who was there when his best friend Apollo died.

The film is the sequel to 'Creed,' which earned more than USD 170 million at the worldwide box office.

It is being directed by Steven Caple Jr., from an original screenplay written by Stallone.

Also starring Tessa Thompson, the flick will hit the theatres on November 2.