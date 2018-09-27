Eva Green to star in BBC's 'The Luminaries' series

By PTI

LONDON: Eva Green is on board BBC's new drama series "The Luminaries".

The 38-year-old actor, best known for "Casino Royal", will be joined by Eve Hewson and Marton Csokas in the cast, the network said in a press release.

The series is an adaptation of Eleanor Catton's Man-Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Catton is adapting the novel for the series alongside director Claire McCarthy.

Green will portray Lydia Wells in the series, while Hewson will be playing Anna Wetherell.

Csokas will essay Francis Carver.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Working Title and this wonderful team. Eleanor has written a series of brilliant screenplays. I loved her original novel and it's so exciting that her own screen adaptation reveals yet more exquisite material," Green said in a statement.

The novel is set on New Zealand's South Island against the backdrop of the 1860s gold rush.

The series will start filming in New Zealand in November.