'Hellboy' reboot postponed by 3 months, will clash with 'Shazam!'

LOS ANGELES: The release of "Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen" will now release three months later as opposed to its initial scheduled date January 11 next year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Summit Entertainment announced Wednesday that the premiere date has been shifted to April 12, 2019.

"Hellboy" will now face off against "The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle", starring Robert Downey Jr, "Breakthrough" with Chrissy Metz and Topher Grace and the YA adaptation "After".

The film hits the theatres barely a week after "Shazam!".

The reboot features "Stranger Things" fame David Harbour in the title role. Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane and Daniel Dae Kim are also part of the cast.

"Game of Thrones" helmer Neil Marshall is directing.

Mike Mignola, the creator of the comic book character, has penned the script along with Andrew Cosby and Christopher Golden.

The reboot follows two films from Oscar-winning director Guillermo Del Toro and star Ron Perlman.