Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lopez feels like a superwoman

Published: 27th September 2018 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Lopez in her Instagram post. (Photo Instagram)

By IANS

LAS VEGAS: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez doesn't need a cape to look and feel like a superhero.

The "El Anillo" singer, 49, showed off her buff biceps in a clingy maroon dress and silver hoop earrings on Instagram. With her hair swept back, Lopez flexed her incredible arms as she looked confidently at the camera over her shoulder, reports people.com.

"Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight," Lopez wrote.

In the caption, Lopez reflected on her jam-packed show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, which comes to a close on September 29.

"When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that's a lot," said Lopez.

She added: "But I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it 'I will work out and be in the best shape of my life'.

"There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could... but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jennifer Lopez Singer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours