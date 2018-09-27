Home Entertainment English

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom are red carpet ready!

The 33-year-old pop star and the 41-year-old 'Lord of the Rings' actor have dated on-and-off since 2016. However, the couple now seems to be inseparable, after they rekindled their romance last year.

During the event, hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco at the Opera of Monte-Carlo on Wednesday, Perry wore a pale pink asymmetrical ruched gown with sparkling silver sleeves, while Bloom opted for a black suit with no tie. (Photo: AP)

WASHINGTON: American singer Katy Perry and her actor-beau Orlando Bloom took the next step in their relationship as the couple walked down the red carpet at the Gala for the Global Ocean for the first time.

Before heading out to the gala, Perry uploaded a video on her Instagram Story of Bloom prepping for the event in their hotel room. "Lemme touch ur butt," she captioned the clip.

The couple has often been photographed together in public, including at celebrity events, but had never been pictured arriving on a red carpet as a couple before. 

