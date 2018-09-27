Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom are red carpet ready!

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer Katy Perry and her actor-beau Orlando Bloom took the next step in their relationship as the couple walked down the red carpet at the Gala for the Global Ocean for the first time.

The 33-year-old pop star and the 41-year-old 'Lord of the Rings' actor have dated on-and-off since 2016. However, the couple now seems to be inseparable, after they rekindled their romance last year.

Before heading out to the gala, Perry uploaded a video on her Instagram Story of Bloom prepping for the event in their hotel room. "Lemme touch ur butt," she captioned the clip.

The couple has often been photographed together in public, including at celebrity events, but had never been pictured arriving on a red carpet as a couple before.