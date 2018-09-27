Home Entertainment English

Tony Jaa joins 'Monster Hunter'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 42-year-old martial arts superstar is on board Screen Gems' adaptation of the Capcom video game.

LOS ANGELES: "Ong-Bak" star Tony Jaa is joining Mila Jovovich in "Monster Hunter".

Jovovich plays a character named Artemis, while Jaa is said to be the male lead, a man named The Hunter.

The game follows armed players taking on characters who track and kill monsters.

Paul WS Anderson is writing and directing the project.

Anderson earlier wrote and helmed the video game adaptation franchise "Resident Evil", which also featured wife Jovovich.

He is also attached as producer with longtime friends Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer.

Ron Perlman and TI Harris are also part of the cast.

The shooting begins next month South Africa.

