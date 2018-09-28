Home Entertainment English

Avril Lavigne releases 'Head Above Water' after five year hiatus

Lavigne shared the video, which visualises her fight against Lyme disease, on the occasion of her 34th birthday.

Published: 28th September 2018 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Avril Lavigne in 'My Happy Ending'. (Photo: Screengrab from YouTube).

By ANI

WASHINGTON: "It makes my heart so unbelievably full," exclaimed singer Avril Lavigne as she released the music video of 'Head Above Water' - her first in about five years.

WATCH: Official music video 'Head Above Water'

"It makes my heart so unbelievably full to premiere the #HeadAboveWater music video for you all today, on my birthday," she wrote on Twitter. "From the very first day I started writing this song, I have been inspired and gathering visuals and imagining what the music video could look like."

The 'Complicated' singer recently revealed that she has been battling with Lyme disease - the reason why she has been away from the public eye for almost five years. The song details her journey through her struggle with the debilitating illness.

In an interview, Lavigne had said while she was sick, she felt like she was drowning. "One night, I thought I was dying, and I had accepted that I was going to die. My mom laid with me in bed and held me," the 'My Happy Ending' singer told People magazine.

Avril Lavigne Head Above Water

