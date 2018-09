By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Awkwafina and Seth Meyers will serve as hosts for upcoming episodes of "Saturday Night Live".

Awkwafina will be joined by musical guest Travis Scott, also appearing on the show for the first time.

Meyers will host the October 13 show with musical guest Paul Simon.

Meyers was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live for 13 seasons and is former anchor of the popular "Weekend Update" segment.

The season 44 of "Saturday Night Live" premieres Saturday.