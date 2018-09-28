Home Entertainment English

I've pretended to be my own manager: Lady Gaga

While appearing at "The Ellen Show", the 32-year-old has even admitted to using a fake English accent to boost her chances, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Published: 28th September 2018 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Pop icon Lady Gaga. (Photo | Associated Press)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Lady Gaga has revealed that she pretended to be her own manager at the start of her career in order to book shows.

While appearing at "The Ellen Show", the 32-year-old has even admitted to using a fake English accent to boost her chances, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "When I started my career, I decided around (at) 19 years old that I was going to go for it as a singer, because I couldn't get any jobs as an actress. I just hit the pavement running and I was dragging my piano around New York City banging on doors.

"I would call up and I would be like: 'Hello this is Lady Gaga's manager, she's really hot right now, we would like the 10 p.m. slot for her if you can...'. I used to just pretend I was my own manager to try and get the best gig that I could."

On the work front, Gaga will be next seen in the musical romantic drama "A Star Is Born" alongside actor Bradley Cooper.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lady Gaga Hollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting