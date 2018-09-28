Jamie Lee Curtis was asked to audition for 'The Exorcist'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed she was asked by the makers of 1973 horror film "The Exorcist" to audition for the central part of Regan MacNeil.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the producer of the William Friedkin-directed film had approached Curtis' mother, "Psycho" actor Janet Leigh, to let her audition for the role.

"When I was 13 years old, (a producer) called my mother and said, 'Will you let Jamie audition for a movie?' My mother said, 'No'.

The movie was 'The Exorcist'," Curtis said.

The role of MacNeil was ultimately played by Linda Blair.