Home Entertainment English

Jamie Lee Curtis was asked to audition for 'The Exorcist'

According to Entertainment Weekly, the producer of the William Friedkin-directed film had approached Curtis' mother, "Psycho" actor Janet Leigh, to let her audition for the role.

Published: 28th September 2018 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Jamie Lee Curtis. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed she was asked by the makers of 1973 horror film "The Exorcist" to audition for the central part of Regan MacNeil.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the producer of the William Friedkin-directed film had approached Curtis' mother, "Psycho" actor Janet Leigh, to let her audition for the role.

"When I was 13 years old, (a producer) called my mother and said, 'Will you let Jamie audition for a movie?' My mother said, 'No'.

The movie was 'The Exorcist'," Curtis said.

The role of MacNeil was ultimately played by Linda Blair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jamie Lee Curtis The Exorcist Regan MacNeil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai