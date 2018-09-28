Home Entertainment English

Kim Zolciak's husband not happy about her breast reduction

While interacting with listeners on her podcast called "House Of Kim", Zolciak opened up alongside her husband about her choice to having the surgery, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Published: 28th September 2018 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kim Zolciak. (Photo: AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: TV personality Kim Zolciak, who underwent breast reduction surgery, revealed that her husband Kroy Biermann is not happy with her decision.

While interacting with listeners on her podcast called "House Of Kim", Zolciak opened up alongside her husband about her choice to having the surgery, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She said: "It's like you know what, I'm 40, my back was hurting me and it wasn't proportionate. I almost felt like I was hunching my back a lot to not really show them off."

The star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" may have felt confident in her reasons to go smaller, but she claimed: "Biermann, the whole time, has not been that happy about it."

Beirmann added: "I loved them and I'm sure I'm gonna love these too."

Zolciak went from a size DD to a size C to improve her quality of life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kim Zolciak Kroy Biermann

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting