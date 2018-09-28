Kim Zolciak's husband not happy about her breast reduction

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: TV personality Kim Zolciak, who underwent breast reduction surgery, revealed that her husband Kroy Biermann is not happy with her decision.

While interacting with listeners on her podcast called "House Of Kim", Zolciak opened up alongside her husband about her choice to having the surgery, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She said: "It's like you know what, I'm 40, my back was hurting me and it wasn't proportionate. I almost felt like I was hunching my back a lot to not really show them off."

The star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" may have felt confident in her reasons to go smaller, but she claimed: "Biermann, the whole time, has not been that happy about it."

Beirmann added: "I loved them and I'm sure I'm gonna love these too."

Zolciak went from a size DD to a size C to improve her quality of life.