Macaulay Culkin asks J K Rowling to cast him in a movie

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin wants to be part of J K Rowling's Harry Potter universe.

The 38-year-old actor, tweeted at Rowling Wednesday to see if he could land a role in one of her next films.

Culkin began by defending Rowling's choice to cast a well-known snake in the Harry Potter books as an Asian woman in the upcoming "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", a choice some fans called "racist".

"Hey @jk_rowling I'm with you! Nagini can be whatever she wants to be! She's a strong woman/snake," Culkin tweeted.

Hey @jk_rowling I'm with you!



Nagini can be whatever she wants to be! She's a strong woman/snake.



Also, can you write me into the next movie? I'm Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone: The Movie) and I was also a Pagemaster (experienced with magic)... — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) 26 September 2018

"Also, can you write me into the next movie? I'm Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone: The Movie) and I was also a Pagemaster (experienced with magic)" he added.

The actor also reached out to actor Dan Fogler to recommend him to Rowling.

Fogler plays Jacob Kowalski in the latest series of films on which Rowling is working.

Culkin is best known for his role Kevin McCallister in 1990''s "Home Alone", in which his character is left home alone during Christmas and has to defend his family's empty house from burglars.