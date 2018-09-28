Home Entertainment English

Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi's 'Inside Edge' nominated for International Emmy Awards

The Amazon series will be going head-to-head with Netflix's Spanish-language drama "La Casa de Papel" ("Money Heist"), Brazil-produced "One Against All", and "Urban Myths".

Inside Edge: Web series starring Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadha in lead roles

LOS ANGELES: Indian cricket-themed series "Inside Edge", featuring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha and Angad Bedi, has been nominated in the Drama category of the 46th International Emmy Awards.

"Inside Edge", which premiered on Amazon in July 2017, is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Media and Entertainment Private Limited.

"Proud to share that our first association with Amazon Studios, INSIDE EDGE gets nominated at the International Emmy Awards," Sidhwani tweeted.

Oberoi said he was humbled by the nomination for the series.

"This is incredible!! Humbled and ecstatic at the same time.

Kudos to team #InsideEdge.

Thank you so much everyone for the love, we will definitely blow your mind away in #Season2," he posted on Twitter.

Created by Karan Anshuman, the first season of the web series revolved around the ups and down of a cricket team, with greed, ambition and corruption at its core.

The awards will take place in New York on November 19.

This year, some 44 shows across 11 categories and 20 countries have been nominated.

