Eddie Murphy and girlfriend Paige Butcher are engaged

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Eddie Murphy and his girlfriend Paige Butcher are engaged.

Butcher, who is pregnant with her and Murphy's second child, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a large diamond ring earlier this week, reported E! online.

This will mark the first marriage for Butcher, 39, and second marriage for Murphy, 57.

He was married to Nicole Mitchell Murphy for 13 years until 2006.

Murphy and Butcher started dating in 2012 and welcomed their daughter in 2016.

His representative had said last month that the actor and model are set to welcome their second child in December.