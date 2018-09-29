Home Entertainment English

Eddie Murphy and girlfriend Paige Butcher are engaged

Butcher, who is pregnant with her and Murphy's second child, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a large diamond ring earlier this week, reported E! online.

Actor Eddie Murphy (AP Photo/NBC, Peter Kramer, file).

LOS ANGELES: Actor Eddie Murphy and his girlfriend Paige Butcher are engaged.

This will mark the first marriage for Butcher, 39, and second marriage for Murphy, 57.

He was married to Nicole Mitchell Murphy for 13 years until 2006.

Murphy and Butcher started dating in 2012 and welcomed their daughter in 2016.

His representative had said last month that the actor and model are set to welcome their second child in December.

 

