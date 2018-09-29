Home Entertainment English

Malia Obama makes music video debut with New Dakota's 'Walking on Air'

This isn't Malia's first experience in the entertainment industry, bitten by the Hollywood bug, she also worked as an intern for Lena Dunham's HBO series 'Girls'.

Former US President Barack Obama and daughter Malia. (File | Associated Press)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Malia Obama, former US President Barack Obama's elder daughter, has appeared in indie rock band New Dakota's music video 'Walking on Air.'

It seems like all those years under the White House spotlight have prepared the former first daughter for the camera, as she looks utterly natural rocking her head and singing in the video. Later, she is also seen playing the harmonica.

Check out the video yourself:

(As on 29 September, Malia's portions has edited out)

It's not just the daughter who is keen on entering the show business. In May, Netflix announced that it will be collaborating with the Obama couple- Barack Obama and Michelle Obama- to produce various projects including scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and features.

