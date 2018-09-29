Padma Lakshmi's rape revelation prompted woman's attacker to apologize

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Author Padma Lakshmi has hit the right note by openly speaking about being raped as a teenager. The actor-model said that her revelation prompted a woman's attacker to tender an apology.

Addressing the audience at the Open Endoscopy Forum at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Friday, the 48-year-old said that she had one woman approach her to tell how Lakshmi's op-ed for the New York Times personally impacted her, reported People.

"There was this woman that came up to me and said, 'I read your piece and I want to thank you and it was really moving'," she recalled. The woman also explained that she received an email from a guy from her high school who assaulted her. The guy sent her the link of Lakshmi's article and said, 'I'm sorry. I didn't know then what I know now and I shouldn't have ever done that to you. And I apologize.'

Speaking at the forum Lakshmi also explained that while the past week has been like a rollercoaster ride and difficult to process, she does not regret sharing her story.

Speaking about the after-effects of her op-ed, she said, "I'm very glad I did it. The stories women and men have shared with me have become some of the most moving things I have read, felt, discussed in my life."

American TV personality, author, actor, and model, Padma Lakshmi recently opened up about being raped as a teenager.

In reference to the sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that allegedly went unreported for decades, Lakshmi narrated her ordeal in an Op-Ed for The New York Times.

In the piece, the 'Top Chef' host mentioned that she was 7-year-old when she was assaulted for the first time and was 16 when she was raped.