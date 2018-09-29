Home Entertainment English

Padma Lakshmi's rape revelation prompted woman's attacker to apologize

American TV personality, author, actor, and model, Padma Lakshmi had recently opened up about being raped as a teenager.

WASHINGTON: Author Padma Lakshmi has hit the right note by openly speaking about being raped as a teenager. The actor-model said that her revelation prompted a woman's attacker to tender an apology.

Addressing the audience at the Open Endoscopy Forum at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Friday, the 48-year-old said that she had one woman approach her to tell how Lakshmi's op-ed for the New York Times personally impacted her, reported People.

"There was this woman that came up to me and said, 'I read your piece and I want to thank you and it was really moving'," she recalled. The woman also explained that she received an email from a guy from her high school who assaulted her. The guy sent her the link of Lakshmi's article and said, 'I'm sorry. I didn't know then what I know now and I shouldn't have ever done that to you. And I apologize.'

Speaking at the forum Lakshmi also explained that while the past week has been like a rollercoaster ride and difficult to process, she does not regret sharing her story.

Speaking about the after-effects of her op-ed, she said, "I'm very glad I did it. The stories women and men have shared with me have become some of the most moving things I have read, felt, discussed in my life."

In reference to the sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that allegedly went unreported for decades, Lakshmi narrated her ordeal in an Op-Ed for The New York Times.

In the piece, the 'Top Chef' host mentioned that she was 7-year-old when she was assaulted for the first time and was 16 when she was raped.

