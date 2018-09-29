Roman Polanski announces new film 'J'accuse'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Roman Polanski has announced his new directorial venture, titled "J'accuse".

In the #MeToo era, this is the first project for the 85-year-old director, who has spent most of his career as a fugitive due to a statutory rape case in the US.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on the real-life story of Captain Alfred Dreyfus, a French-Jewish soldier who was accused of spying for the Germans.

His trial had become the talk of Paris in the 1890s.

Oscar winner Jean Dujardin will star in the project, playing a counter-espionage office who managed to prove  after Dreyfus was convicted  that the soldier was in fact innocent.

The film's cast also include Louis Garrel, Mathieu Amalric, Olivier Gourmet and Polanski's wife, actor Emmanuelle Seigner.

Shooting for the project will start in Paris later this year.