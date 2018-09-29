Salma Hayek joins 'Limited Partners' cast

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Salma Hayek has been roped in to star in the upcoming film 'Limited Partners'.

The 52-year-old is set to join 'Girls Trip' star Tiffany Haddish and 'Bridesmaids' Rose Byrne in the new buddy comedy, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie follows Haddish and Byrne playing best girlfriends who build a successful company. Their friendship is tested when a tech company offers them millions for it.

The Paramount Pictures comedy will be directed by Miguel Arteta from a script by Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly. The production of the film is touted to begin in October.