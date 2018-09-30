Bill Cosby's degree of offence to decide rehabilitation level

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: An evaluation of sexual offences committed by convicted American comedian Bill Cosby will decide the level of rehabilitation he is going to be put through.

According to TMZ, Cosby will be put through a program called 'Responsible Living: A Sex Offender Treatment Program', which is compulsory for all sex offenders to complete as part of their imprisonment.

The program has seven phases, which include Phase 1- Responsibility Taking, Phase 2- Behavioral Techniques, Phase 3- Emotional Well-Being, Phase 4- Victim Empathy, Phase 5- Anger Management, Phase 6- Sex Education, and Phase 7- Relapse Prevention.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, where Cosby will be serving his prison term, if the comedian happens to fall in the moderate to high-risk category, it would be mandatory for him to complete all 7 phases.

Cosby's sentence came after a lengthy trial, where he faced accusations from former Temple University employee Andrea Constand and was eventually found guilty. He was found to have drugged and raped her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Since then, multiple women came forward against "The Cosby Show" star.

The first part of the hearings focused on the prosecution's efforts to label Cosby as a sexually violent predator.

Cosby's trial was heralded as the first major celebrity trial of the #MeToo movement, and the first to result in a conviction.