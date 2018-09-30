Home Entertainment English

Bill Cosby's degree of offence to decide rehabilitation level

Cosby will be put through a program called 'Responsible Living: A Sex Offender Treatment Program', which is compulsory for all sex offenders to complete as part of their imprisonment.

Published: 30th September 2018 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse. (AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: An evaluation of sexual offences committed by convicted American comedian Bill Cosby will decide the level of rehabilitation he is going to be put through.

According to TMZ, Cosby will be put through a program called 'Responsible Living: A Sex Offender Treatment Program', which is compulsory for all sex offenders to complete as part of their imprisonment.

The program has seven phases, which include Phase 1- Responsibility Taking, Phase 2- Behavioral Techniques, Phase 3- Emotional Well-Being, Phase 4- Victim Empathy, Phase 5- Anger Management, Phase 6- Sex Education, and Phase 7- Relapse Prevention.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, where Cosby will be serving his prison term, if the comedian happens to fall in the moderate to high-risk category, it would be mandatory for him to complete all 7 phases.

Cosby's sentence came after a lengthy trial, where he faced accusations from former Temple University employee Andrea Constand and was eventually found guilty. He was found to have drugged and raped her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Since then, multiple women came forward against "The Cosby Show" star.

The first part of the hearings focused on the prosecution's efforts to label Cosby as a sexually violent predator.

Cosby's trial was heralded as the first major celebrity trial of the #MeToo movement, and the first to result in a conviction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bill Cosby

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament