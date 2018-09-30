Home Entertainment English

Gwyneth Paltrow marries Brad Falchuk after four years of dating

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. They have daughter Apple and son Moses together.

Published: 30th September 2018 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow and writer-producer Brad Falchuk (FIle photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Gwyneth Paltrow and writer-producer Brad Falchuk tied the knot Saturday.

The couple, who have been in a relationship for four years, exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony in the Hamptons, People magazine reported.

The wedding comes days after Paltrow celebrated her 46th birthday.

Falchuk, 46, was photographed earlier in the day as he drove himself in his red car for the nuptials.

Guests included Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden. Paltrow's "Iron Man" co-star Robert Downey Jr was also spotted at the ceremony.

The actor and "Glee" co-creator announced their engagement in January.

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. They have daughter Apple and son Moses together.

Falchuk has two children with former wife Suzanne Bukinik - Brody and Isabella.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gwyneth Paltrow Brad Falchuk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead