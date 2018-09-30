Home Entertainment English

New poster of  'First Man' out!

After treating fans with an exhilarating trailer, the new poster of Ryan Goslings 'First Man' is out and it promises to take you to space like never before.

Published: 30th September 2018 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ryan Gosling in 'First Man' (Photo | IMDB)

By ANI

Taking to his Twitter, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh unveiled the poster, writing, "Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong... From Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle... New posters of #FirstMan... 12 Oct 2018 release."

The movie also stars Emmy-winning actor Claire Foy, who will play Gosling's wife.

Based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost - on Armstrong and on the nation - of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

The movie reteams the duo of 'La La Land,' as director Damien Chazzelle is helming this Gosling-starrer flick.

Written by Josh Singer, the drama is described as a visceral, first-person account of NASA's mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on the years 1961-1969 and Armstrong, the astronaut who became the first man to set foot on the moon.

The adventure-drama will hit theatres on October 12 this year.

