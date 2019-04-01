Home Entertainment English

Geri Horner 'ghosts' Mel B after lesbian sex claims

Geri Horner has been 'ghosting' her Spice Girls member Mel B after lesbian sex claims, putting the group's tour in jeopardy.

Published: 01st April 2019

By IANS

LONDON: Singer Geri Horner has been "ghosting" her Spice Girls member Mel B after lesbian sex claims, putting the group's tour in jeopardy.

The Spice Girls tour is in disarray after Mel B recently admitted sleeping with Geri.

Mel C is reportedly threatening to pull out of proposed Australian tour. Victoria Beckham is now boycotting the shows after saying she would attend, reports thesun.co.uk.

A source said: "The girls are due to start rehearsals next month, but the whole thing is in chaos."

Geri is silently seething about Mel B's indiscreet admission and has ghosted her.

"She's not replied to any of her messages and is sulking. Mel C is unhappy too as she felt put on the spot, and publicly humiliated. She simply doesn't want the drama of it all," said the source.

"Victoria doesn't want anything to do with this reunion malarkey. It's exactly this sort of nonsense she wanted no part of," the source said.

