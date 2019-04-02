Home Entertainment English

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's film on WWE wrestler Paige set for India release

'Fighting with My Family' is directed and written by Stephen Merchant and stars Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn and Dwayne.

Published: 02nd April 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Wrestler-actor-producer Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock's film titled "Fighting with My Family", which is based on the true story of WWE wrestler Paiges life and her wrestling obsessed family, is set to release on April 5 in India.

Produced by Dwayne, the film is being brought to India by Universal Pictures International India and MGM Studios, read a statement.

The film is directed and written by Stephen Merchant and stars Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn and Dwayne.

The story behind "Fighting with My Family" begins with a documentary.

In 2012, Dwayne was filming "Fast and Furious 6" in London. Unable to fall asleep, he turned on the television and began watching a non-fiction film titled "The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family".

It followed a young woman, Saraya Bevis, who fought under the name Paige, and her outrageous, wrestling-obsessed family.

Dwayne, who founded and runs production company Seven Bucks Productions, immediately recognised the potential in the documentary.

"It had something special that resonated with me, and I thought it could be turned into a really compelling movie," Dwayne said.

The Rock Dwayne Johnson Fighting with My Family WWE Paige

