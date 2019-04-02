Home Entertainment English

How Indians inspired 'Avengers: Endgame' makers

Joe Russo says Indian audiences played an important role in making of the highly-anticipated Marvel movie.

Published: 02nd April 2019 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

'Avengers: Endgame' co-director Joe Russo

'Avengers: Endgame' co-director Joe Russo (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Avengers: Endgame" co-director Joe Russo says Indian audiences played an important role in making of the highly-anticipated Marvel movie. How? With loud cheers and applause.

"There was a recording of Indian audience watching the 'Avengers: Infinity War' and the cheer when Thor lands in Wakanda... The cheers sounded like (coming from) a football stadium. We used to listen to that recording whenever we would get tired (working) on '...Endgame' because it took us a very long time and it was a difficult movie to finish," said Joe, one half of the Russo brothers.

ALSO READ: 'Avengers: Endgame' co-director Joe Russo says Marvel universe to get gay superhero soon

"It would inspire us. We feel very connected to Indian audiences because of that," he added. Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame", starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, will release in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film is a continuation of "Avengers: Infinity War", which left Marvel fans in shock with the failure of the superheroes against the supervillain Thanos.Joe, who is in Mumbai for the promotion of the film, also opened up about his style of filmmaking.

ALSO READ: 'Avengers: Endgame' director Joe Russo launches Marvel Anthem by AR Rahman

"We make these films because we come from a time when growing up was about sharing stories and entertaining each other and engaging with each other emotionally. We try to do it with the world we makes in these Marvel films.

"Talking about Indian fans, he said: "We are paying attention to the way people are reacting to films and it was very clear to us how India is responding especially with a...Infinity War'. Marvel has become very popular in India very quickly."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avengers Endgame Avengers Joe Russo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp