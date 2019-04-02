I want to visit India, says actor Paul Rudd

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Paul Rudd says he wants to visit India, and hopes to come to the country soon.

"Hi India, I really wish I could be here. I want to go to India but until I do so Joe has to do some extra celebrating for me," Rudd said.

"So have fun and see you guys in the theatres," added Rudd, who essays role of superhero Ant-Man.

Rudd expressed his wish through a video message, which was played at a fan-event here on Monday. The event was held as part of the promotion activity of "Avengers: Endgame" in presence of the film's co-director Joe Russo.

It was a moment of loud cheer when Joe revealed about the video messages, which turned out to be 'Avengers assemble' time but virtually.

Actor Chris Hemsworth, popular for his role as Thor, expressed his admiration for the country. He said: "Our director Joe Russo have come to the beautiful country. I have come myself. It is one of the best places on the planet. Sorry couldn't be there. He thinks he can handle some spicy food and I have told him to try some rogan josh and some butter chicken .. see if he can handle the heat. Lot of love guys and hope to see you soon."

Along with superheros, there was a message from super villain Thanos as well.

Actor Josh Brolin said: "Hello India, I am sorry I couldn't be there. But my buddy Joe Russo is there. I love you guys. I have been to India. I spent ten days travelling through Mumbai on bike. I can't wait to see you guys again."

Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame", starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, will release in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is a continuation of "Avengers: Infinity War", which left Marvel fans in shock with the failure of the superheroes against the supervillain Thanos.