Many injured at US rapper Nipsey Hussle's vigil

Multiple people has been reported injured during a memorial service held for slain US rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Fans of rapper Nipsey Hussle mourn at a makeshift memorial in the parking lot of The Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Multiple people has been reported injured during a memorial service held for slain US rapper Nipsey Hussle, the police here said, adding most injuries were caused due to panic.

"Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil," CNN quoted a tweet by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

"Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate," it added. The police had to ask the public to clear the area surrounding the impromptu memorial to the slain rapper, who was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon outside his Hyde Park store.

"We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order," the LAPD said.

