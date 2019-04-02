Many injured at US rapper Nipsey Hussle's vigil

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Multiple people has been reported injured during a memorial service held for slain US rapper Nipsey Hussle, the police here said, adding most injuries were caused due to panic.

"Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil," CNN quoted a tweet by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

"Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate," it added. The police had to ask the public to clear the area surrounding the impromptu memorial to the slain rapper, who was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon outside his Hyde Park store.

"We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order," the LAPD said.