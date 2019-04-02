Home Entertainment English

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian anxious about her fourth baby

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian admitted to sister Kylie Jenner that she's low-key freaking out about the pregnancy.

Published: 02nd April 2019 01:39 PM

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is anxious about baby number four.

During an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", the 38-year-old shared that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate. The couple are already parents to Chicago, 1, Saint, 3, and North, 5, reports etonline.com.

"We have an announcement to make," Kim told sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner, Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick.

"We're having a baby. We're having a boy."

Kim later admitted to sister Kylie Jenner that she's "low-key freaking out" about the pregnancy.

"I didn't think it was going to happen," she said. "I thought like 'Oh, it probably won't even take'."

Kim Kardashian

