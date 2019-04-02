Home Entertainment English

Rolling Stones founding member Mick Jagger reportedly set for heart surgery

Rolling Stone reported that it had confirmed the details published by a website called Drudge.

Published: 02nd April 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Rolling Stones founding member Mick Jagger

Rolling Stones founding member Mick Jagger (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: The Rolling Stones tour postponement, officially attributed last week to an unspecific health concern for Mick Jagger, is due to the need for heart surgery for the singer, according to multiple reports.

Jagger is set to have heart valve replacement surgery on Friday here, with the expectation of a full recovery that will allow him to resume touring as early as this summer, according to the Drudge Report, reports variety.com.

Rolling Stone reported that it had confirmed the details published by a website called Drudge.

Questions about the seriousness of his condition grew among fans even as a relaxed-looking Jagger was photographed playing with his son in the surf in Miami Beach over the weekend.

ALSO READ: Mick Jagger to star in heist thriller 'Burnt Orange Heresy' 

Page Six additionally reported that Jagger is due to have a stent placed in his heart.

"You can be back at work within weeks. But it could be because the health checks are all set into the insurance for the tour, maybe they're being careful," after such a procedure, they quoted a source as saying.

"A big disappointment for everyone," guitarist Keith Richards tweeted last week following the postponement announcement, "but things need to be taken care of and we will see you soon.

"Mick, we are always there for you!"

Jagger himself said in a statement at the time: "I really hate letting you down like this. I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can."

The North American stadium tour that was put off was scheduled to run from April 20 to July 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rolling Stones Mick Jagger

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp