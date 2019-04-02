Home Entertainment English

Ross Butler joins 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' sequel

Ross Butler will play Trevor Pike, Peter Kavinsky's best friend in the 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' sequel.

Published: 02nd April 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Ross Butler

Hollywood actor Ross Butler (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "13 Reasons Why" actor Ross Butler, who plays Zach Dempsey and originated the role of Reggie on Riverdale, will play Trevor Pike, Peter Kavinsky's best friend in the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" sequel, streaming website Netflix confirmed.

The news of his casting was accompanied with a photograph, reports eonline.com.

"We're thrilled to announce that the endlessly charming Ross Butler has joined the cast of the To All the Boys sequel as Trevor Pike," producer Matt Kaplan said.

He added: "His real-life friendship with Noah brings a natural chemistry and great rapport to the set and we can't wait for fans to see this friendship play out onscreen."

The real-life friendship between Butler and Centineo was on full display when the two attended a Halloween party together in 2018. Butler was dressed as "X-Men" character Wolverine and Centineo as Gaston from "Beauty and the Beast".

"The To All the Boys I've Loved Before" sequel is now in production. In addition to Centineo and Butler, the movie stars Lana Condor as Lara Jean, Janel Parrish as Margot, John Corbett as Dr. Covey, Anna Cathcart as Kitty and Jordan Fisher as John Ambrose McClaren.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ross Butler To All the Boys Ive Loved Before To All the Boys Ive Loved Before sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp