Ross Butler joins 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' sequel

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "13 Reasons Why" actor Ross Butler, who plays Zach Dempsey and originated the role of Reggie on Riverdale, will play Trevor Pike, Peter Kavinsky's best friend in the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" sequel, streaming website Netflix confirmed.

The news of his casting was accompanied with a photograph, reports eonline.com.

"We're thrilled to announce that the endlessly charming Ross Butler has joined the cast of the To All the Boys sequel as Trevor Pike," producer Matt Kaplan said.

He added: "His real-life friendship with Noah brings a natural chemistry and great rapport to the set and we can't wait for fans to see this friendship play out onscreen."

The real-life friendship between Butler and Centineo was on full display when the two attended a Halloween party together in 2018. Butler was dressed as "X-Men" character Wolverine and Centineo as Gaston from "Beauty and the Beast".

"The To All the Boys I've Loved Before" sequel is now in production. In addition to Centineo and Butler, the movie stars Lana Condor as Lara Jean, Janel Parrish as Margot, John Corbett as Dr. Covey, Anna Cathcart as Kitty and Jordan Fisher as John Ambrose McClaren.