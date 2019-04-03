Home Entertainment English

Bruce Willis' island estate worth USD 33 million​ on sale

The property, spread across seven acres with more than 1,100 feet of beach, sits on Parrot Cay, an island in the Caribbean British territory.

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Actor Bruce Willis luxurious beachfront estate in Turks and Caicos has hit the market for a whopping $33 million.

The three-home property, spread across seven acres with more than 1,100 feet of beach, sits on Parrot Cay, an island in the Caribbean British territory, reports people.com.

The Parrot Cay pad is where Willis, 64, renewed his vows with wife Emma Heming, 40, last week after 10 years of marriage.

The estate's two-level main home underwent a complete redesign in 2018.

