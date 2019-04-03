Home Entertainment English

Emilia Clarke's mother knows how 'Game of Thrones' will end

Actress Emili Clarke. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: While fans are eagerly waiting to discover which character will finally grace the throne and absolutely hate getting any spoilers related to the final season of 'Game of Thrones', Emilia Clarke who stars in the show, just admitted having given the biggest spoiler to her mother.

Clarke appeared on the 'The Late Show' on Tuesday night and admitted that she had broken the 'Game of Thrones' rules and told her mother the end of the blockbuster series, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked by the host Stephen Colbert whether she had told anyone the much-anticipated ending, the actor said, "I've got to be honest, I did... I wasn't supposed to, I told my mum."

Clarke added that she is lucky as her mom has already "forgotten" it.

WATCH GOT SEASON 8 TRAILER:

Clarke said, "The good thing about telling my mom was that she's a vault. Because she has already forgotten it."

Clarke learned that her mother had forgotten the details when she offhandedly mentioned to her mother that she already knew what happened -- and she couldn't recall.

"I'm kind of jealous of your mom," Colbert replied, adding that he wanted the ending told to him time and again.

Clarke joked about it saying, "If she falls asleep on a plane, I'm quite worried she's going to say it [talking in her sleep] and not know it happened."

The actor also added that after she finished reading the script for the final season, she got very emotional.

"I went for a very long walk; I couldn't quite handle that. It should have been raining. It was that kind of a moment," she said.

Clarke claimed that she ended up walking around London for over two hours to process the script.

On Colbert's show, Clarke also addressed her recent New Yorker essay revealing that she had suffered two brain aneurysms and brain surgeries while filming the series.

WATCH THE LATEST GOT VIDEO:

When the host asked Clarke how the experience of shooting for the series had changed her outlook on life, she said, "Being completely honest, it made me petrified most of the time. I wish I could sit here and say, 'I was like, let's go jump out of a plane.'"

She added, jokingly, "But I did do Game of Thrones, which was similar, certain seasons."

In the essay, the 'Me Before You' actor described "a sense of doom closing in" after her first brain surgery when she started experiencing memory problems belatedly.

"In my worst moments, I wanted to pull the plug. I asked the medical staff to let me die. My job -- my entire dream of what my life would be -- centred on language, on communication. Without that, I was lost," she wrote.

On the show, however, Clarke said that after a while she began to gain "perspective" and also opened up about how "lucky" she was to have survived it.

'Game of Thrones' is set to return with its final season on April 14 on HBO.

