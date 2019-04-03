'Hanna' writer David Farr​ talks about its TV version

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: David Farr, the creator and writer of "Hanna", says he had envisioned the television version to be more thriller-based, yet more realistic than the film.

The Amazon Prime Original Series "Hanna" is based on the 2011 film of the same name, which Farr co-wrote.

When Farr was approached by NBCUniversal International Studios to adapt his feature film, he found the opportunity quite interesting.

He said in a statement to IANS: "I immediately thought of several things the film wasn't able to explore due to budget and Joe Wright's (director) very specific vision, which is typical of all great directors. I had quite a lot of a story left to tell about Hanna's true provenance.

"I envisioned the TV version to be more thriller-based, yet also more realistic; a tougher kind of story that lent itself to at least several episodes worth of completely new material for the audience."

Farr, who is known for his critically-acclaimed series "The Night Manager", felt peaceful when he started working on the series script for "Hanna".

"Interestingly, because I had written the movie script, I think I trusted my instincts a little more and organised a little less," he said.

The show has explored the dynamics of a father-daughter bond, emotional issues of family and also highlights the dilemma of how teenagers grow in the modern world and do they ever fit in.