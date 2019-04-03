Home Entertainment English

WATCH TRAILER | Warner Bros' 'Joker' to release in India on October 4

A still from 'Joker'.

A still from 'Joker'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Todd Phillips’ version of the Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is set to release in India on October 4. Joker will be released in the country by Warner Bros. Pictures, who announced the news in a statement.

Phoenix, who plays the titular role, will share screen space with a number of actors, including Academy Award-winner Robert De Niro.

WATCH:

Philipps’ version explores the life of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, is not only expected to be a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. The story explores a side of the Joker that no one has seen before.

This is a standalone film, separate from the DC Universe films that see actor Jared Leto playing the supervillain.

Joker also stars Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, and Bill Camp in important roles.
Co-written by Phillips, the film is produced by him and Bradley Cooper under their Joint Effort banner, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff.

