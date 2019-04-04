Netflix series 'The Umbrella Academy' to return with new season

By Express News Service

The superhero Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy will be returning for a second season. The news was announced on Tuesday through the series’ official Twitter handle.

The show, which is adapted from the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name, traces the lives of adopted sibling superheroes who come together to solve the mystery surrounding their father’s death and save people from an upcoming apocalypse.

Fargo and Altered Carbon-fame writer Steve Blackman will return as the showrunner, while Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Robert Sheehan will reprise their respective roles in the second season. Apart from these artistes, a new set of actors are also expected to be roped in for the series.

The shooting of the second season, to be produced by Universal Content Productions, is slated to begin soon in Toronto, Canada.