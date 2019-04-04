Home Entertainment English

Netflix series 'The Umbrella Academy' to return with new season

The superhero Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy will be returning for a second season.

Published: 04th April 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Netflix series 'The Umbrella Academy'.

A still from Netflix series 'The Umbrella Academy'.

By Express News Service

The superhero Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy will be returning for a second season. The news was announced on Tuesday through the series’ official Twitter handle.

The show, which is adapted from the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name, traces the lives of adopted sibling superheroes who come together to solve the mystery surrounding their father’s death and save people from an upcoming apocalypse.

Fargo and Altered Carbon-fame writer Steve Blackman will return as the showrunner, while Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Robert Sheehan will reprise their respective roles in the second season. Apart from these artistes, a new set of actors are also expected to be roped in for the series.

The shooting of the second season, to be produced by Universal Content Productions, is slated to begin soon in Toronto, Canada.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Umbrella Academy The Umbrella Academy second season The Umbrella Academy season 2 Netflix The Umbrella Academy next season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp