Ozzy Osbourne postpones all 2019 concerts due to injury

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran musician Ozzy Osbourne has postponed all his 2019 concerts to recover from an injury he suffered while recuperating from pneumonia.

According to Rolling Stone, while recovering from pneumonia, which forced him to cancel dates in Europe, Asia and Australia, he suffered a fall at his LA home, which aggravated an injury he sustained when he was in a near-fatal ATV accident in 2003.

Osbourne had undergone surgery last month. "I can't believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now."

I'm grateful for the love and support I'm getting from my family, my band, friends and fans. It's really what's keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day.

"I will fully recover, finish my tour. I will be back soon," Osbourne said in a statement.

The shows will be rescheduled beginning in February 2020 and concert-goers are being asked to hold onto their original tickets, as they will be honoured for the rescheduled dates The 2019 dates that were part of festivals, however, would not be rescheduled Megadeth was supposed to serve as the band's openers this year, but it's unclear if they will do the same next year.