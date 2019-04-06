Beyonce Knowles to relaunch her brand Ivy Park

Home Entertainment English

Beyonce has partnered with global sportswear giant Adidas, through which she will relaunch her athleisure brand Ivy Park.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce Knowles has partnered with global sportswear giant Adidas, through which she will relaunch her athleisure brand Ivy Park.

Beyonce launched the active-wear brand in 2016 in collaboration with fashion retailer Topshop. She later axed a partnership with Topshop tycoon Philip Green following allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying and racial harassment. Now, she is all set to relaunch the brand.

"This is the partnership of a lifetime for me," said Beyonce, who will remain the owner of the brand, in a statement.

"Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader," she added.

Beyonce will be a creative partner for the brand, and also develop new signature footwear and apparel. The partnership will result in the co-creation of exciting new products -- from performance to lifestyle.

Eric Liedtke, Executive Board Member - Global Brands at Adidas, said: "Beyonce is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators."

