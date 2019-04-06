Home Entertainment English

Miffed with fans, Zayn Malik calls Gigi Hadid 'the most amazing woman'

Gigi and Zayn reportedly are reported to have separated in January after the duo came together in 2015.

Published: 06th April 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid. (Photo | AP)

Singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Zayn Malik is upset after a series of tweets he posted on Wednesday were linked to his ex Gigi Hadid. He took to his Twitter and expressed his anger on over-speculative fans.

The 'Dusk Till Dawn' singer posted a series of cryptic messages on Wednesday, which the fans decoded them to be about Gigi Hadid.

"My tweet was not about @GiGiHadid so leave her the f-- alone she is the most amazing woman I've ever known," he explained, before adding that Hadid "does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don't deserve it," Zayn wrote in a tweet.

"So if you have anything to say @ me and I'll put you the f-- straight", an angry Zayn asserted.

Hadid also tweeted on Thursday after her and Krost's friendship was judged by fans.

"If you outlets are going to continue writing bs headlines every time I'm seen with a friend of the male gender then there's gunna be a lot of unneeded confusion," she tweeted.

Gigi and Zayn reportedly are reported to have separated in January after the duo came together in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp