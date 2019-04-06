What Ian McShane brought to 'Hellboy'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Hellboy" producer Lloyd Levin says actor Ian McShane is sharp and humourous, and added his own presence to the film.

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, "Hellboy" follows the powerful demon Anung Un Rama (aka Hellboy) as he fights monsters and other demonic creatures while working for the government's secret Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defence.

David Harbour will be seen in the lead role. McShane is seen as Hellboy's adoptive father Professor Trevor "Broom" Bruttenholm.

"Casting Ian McShane allowed us, with Mike Mignola's help, to approach Professor Broom with a bit more complexity than in the comic books," Levin said in a statement.

"Ian added his own incredible presence: He's vigorous and strong, sharp and humourous, and knows well what works for him. He and David had great chemistry, which gave them a lot to mine creatively," Levin added.

"Hellboy" also stars Milla Jovovich, Daniel Dae Kim and Sasha Lane. Being brought to India by PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment, the film is slated to release on April 12.

Levin says casting Harbour turned out to be a pivotal creative decision.

"Throughout the development process, we tried to make Hellboy more accessible, more grounded, more emotional and empathetic, along with his trademark, deadpan sense of humour. But I never fully realised what that meant until David stepped into the role.

"Those ideas flourished well beyond what we initially imagined because he internalises story and character so deeply."