Kumail Nanjiani to join Angelina Jolie in The Eternals?

Actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani is reportedly roped in to play an important role alongside Angelina Jolie in Marvel Studios’ The Eternals. 

Published: 08th April 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of The Eternals is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.

The two groups went on to battle each other throughout history. The Eternals also warred with Greek, Roman and Norse deities before leaving Earth to explore the stars.

The Rider-fame Chloe Zhao will direct the film from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is producing the project.

