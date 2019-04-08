Viola Davis to  reprise her role in Suicide Squad  reboot

By Express News Service

Academy Award-winner Viola Davis is set to reprise her role as Task Force X leader Amanda Waller in the Suicide Squad reboot.

Viola joins Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney who also reprise their roles as Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang in the James Gunn-directed reboot. Contrary to reports, Idris Elba might not be replacing Will Smith as Deadshot in the film. This is rumoured to be a move, which will leave the space open for Smith to return as the character in the future.

However, Gunn is expected to assign Elba a new character in the movie, which is slated to release on August 6, 2021.