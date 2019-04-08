Home Entertainment English

Viola Davis to  reprise her role in Suicide Squad  reboot

Academy Award-winner Viola Davis is set to reprise her role as Task Force X leader Amanda Waller in the Suicide Squad reboot. 

Published: 08th April 2019 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Viola Davis

By Express News Service

Academy Award-winner Viola Davis is set to reprise her role as Task Force X leader Amanda Waller in the Suicide Squad reboot. 

Viola joins Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney who also reprise their roles as Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang in the James Gunn-directed reboot. Contrary to reports, Idris Elba might not be replacing Will Smith as Deadshot in the film. This is rumoured to be a move, which will leave the space open for Smith to return as the character in the future. 

However, Gunn is expected to assign Elba a new character in the movie, which is slated to release on August 6, 2021.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp