Hereditary editor boards Christopher Nolan film

By Express News Service

Hereditary editor Jennifer Lame is set to be part of the crew of Christopher Nolan’s next. Jennifer replaces Nolan’s frequent collaborator, Lee Smith, who has been part of every Nolan film since Batman Begins (2005). Interestingly, Smith won an Oscar for his work on Nolan’s Dunkirk. Smith is currently working on 1917, the World War 1 epic directed by Sam Mendes, which, in turn, has made it impossible for him to work with Nolan on his upcoming project.

The yet-untitled action adventure features John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson. Lame is known for her work on small-budget indie projects. Her mainstream credits include Paper Towns and Manchester by the Sea.