I'd love to play James Bond, says Chris Hemsworth

Published: 09th April 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Hemsworth (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Chris Hemsworth has said that he would "love to" play the iconic British spy James Bond.

The "Thor" star joked his portrayal of quintessential Englishman James Hunt, champion of formula one in the 2013 sports biopic "Rush" was like an audition reel to have a crack at essaying Agent 007.

"When we were shooting Rush someone had said that and I thought, 'Cool, if this is my audition tape, then great. I don't think you'll ever meet anyone who doesn't want to have a crack at James Bond. I'd love to do it," Hemsworth told Balance magazine.

The actor, however, added a lot of powers are at play when it comes to playing Bond -- such as producer Barbara Broccoli and the legion of fans.

"That's up to so many elements and is way beyond myself; it's not one you can pitch yourself on to either. It's something that the community of Bond fans, Barbara Broccoli and the whole crew there agree on, and it has to be a very organic decision from them. There have been a lot of names thrown out there and a lot of brilliant people can tackle that one," the actor, who hails from Australia, said.

Recently, the buzz is strong to appoint British actor Idris Elba as next in line to play the fictitious role when Daniel Craig hands in his Walther PPK after Bond 25 film.

Hemsworth is also set to portray wrestling legend Hulk Hogan in a biographical drama for Netflix, to be directed by Todd Philips.

The actor said he has been talking to the director for a while now and the project is in its scripting stage.

"He (Philips) brought up the idea and originally it was going to be a TV series. Then we just started riffing one day, coming up with some ideas, and getting pretty excited about what it could be. I haven't seen the script yet, they're still writing it, and it's pretty early days," he said.

"I'm gonna need a hell of a lot of prep time because of the physicality, and it's something you definitely can't do halfheartedly, but it will be so much fun.

It's going to be quite the transformation, I'm looking forward to it when it comes along," he added.

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in the much-awaited "Avengers: Endgame", which is slated to be released on April 26.

