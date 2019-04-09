'I'm dead': Chadwick Boseman on 'Avengers: Endgame' questions

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman channelled his inner Groot at a press conference for "Avengers: Endgame", answering every question on the film with a now-viral line: "I'm dead".

Boseman's King T'Challa was among the 16 superheroes who turned to dust in the aftermath of Thanos' finger snap in "Avengers: Infinity War".

While fans expect most of the superheroes, including Black Panther, to be resurrected in the second part, Boseman is not ready to spill the beans, reported IndieWire, sharing his amusing exchange with a reporter.

Interviewer: People are ready to see this movie.

Boseman: Of course.

Interviewer: They're buying the tickets, it's nuts. How does that feel to know people love this film so much?

Boseman: It's great, but I'm dead. So I can't answer any questions about that.

Interviewer: OK, so you don't want to give us a spoiler or anything like that.

Boseman: I'm dead.

Interviewer: How about "Black Panther 2" anything you can tell us? Boseman: I'm dead.

Interviewer: We're not ready for you to be dead, Chadwick!

Boseman: But I am. I'm dead.

Clearly, directors Anthony and Joe Russo don't have to worry about Boseman giving out spoilers about the movie unlike co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland.

Co-director Joe, who was recently in India to kickstart the film's promotional tour, had said that they went to extra lengths to keep the plot secret even from the actors.

"We are the ones who withhold the script from actors. We did it for a reason. If they don't know the whole story then they cannot slip up in an interview," Russo said in a group interview recently, adding that the script of "Infinity War" existed only on a single iPad.

But despite precautions, Ruffalo had ended up sharing a bit too much, actually the entire climax of "Infinity War", in an interview months before its release.

"Wait till you see this next one, half of everybody dies," Ruffalo had said as his co-star Don Cheadle looked in horror.

Joking about the two actors' inability to keep a secret, Russo in a press conference in Mumbai told a fan that he was not going anywhere around the story of "Endgame".

He credited his and brother Anthony's good practice of "protecting the plot" of the movie for three years from Ruffalo and Holland for it.

"But I appreciate and admire your effort," he quipped to the fan.

"Endgame" opens in theatres worldwide April 26.