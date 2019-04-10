Home Entertainment English

Jackie Chan refutes rumours about Rush Hour 4

Incidentally, one of the biggest roadblocks facing the fourth instalment, is that every film in the franchise has been directed by Brett Ratner, who has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse.

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker

By Express News Service

With respect to recent reports that Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker might soon join hands for Rush Hour 4 and Karate Kid 2, Jackie Chan’s management company has released a press statement clarifying that they are false and baseless.

Social media was abuzz with rumours regarding these two films after Tucker posted a picture with Chan on his Instagram account, where the actors are seen standing together and holding up four fingers each to the camera. Tucker had also earlier revealed that they were working on a script for Rush Hour 4. This led to speculation that the project might be going on floors soon. Incidentally, one of the biggest roadblocks facing the fourth instalment, is that every film in the franchise has been directed by Brett Ratner, who has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse.

