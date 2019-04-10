Home Entertainment English

Kim Kardashian faces flak for sporting maang tika to church

Kim accessorised her flowing white dress with gold Indian-inspired jewelry, including the head piece typically worn at times of celebration.

Published: 10th April 2019 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kim Kardashian wearing a maang tika.

Kim Kardashian wearing a maang tika.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has courted criticism for wearing a traditional Indian maang tika, a jewellery piece worn on the head, for a church service.

The 38-year-old mother-of-three shared her outfit on social media with the caption 'Sunday Service Vibe', but some Instagram users were unimpressed with her mishmash of cultural items, reported dailymail.co.uk.

Kim, who boasts 133 million followers on Instagram, accessorised her flowing white dress with gold Indian-inspired jewelry, including the head piece typically worn at times of celebration.

The photo made a stir when it was shared online.

One user said that "culture is not a costume" and that it was wrong for Kim to adorn it.

"This is not a Sunday Service Vibe, it's an Indian vibe," another complained.

One user explained the cultural significance of the head piece and wrote in depth about how Kim had appropriated her culture.

"For those of you who don't know, the maang tika is a ceremonial head piece traditionally worn by the bride. Wearing white in India is traditionally reserved for funerals," another explained.

"On top of that she wore this to a Christian service. She probably thought it was just jewellery, but when that piece has literally been used for centuries wouldn't you kinda think there must be some sort of significant meaning held towards it," wrote another user.

There was a different side to the coin as well, as not everyone found Kim's look offensive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kim Kardashian maang tika

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp