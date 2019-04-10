Home Entertainment English

One more The Walking Dead spin-off green-lit

The 10-season old post-apocalyptic television series, The Walking Dead, is receiving its second spin-off series with AMC green-lighting it for a 2020 premiere.

Published: 10th April 2019

The 10-season old post-apocalyptic television series, The Walking Dead, is receiving its second spin-off series with AMC green-lighting it for a 2020 premiere. The first spin-off, Fear The Walking Dead, was developed as a companion series, which was broadcast for the first time in August, 2015.

The new, as-yet-unnamed series, will apparently feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation that comes of age post the apocalypse. The show’s synopsis reads: “Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

Created by Scott Gimple and The Walking Dead writer/producer Matt Negrete, who will also act as showrunner, the 10-episode spin-off production is expected to start this summer in Virginia. Meanwhile, the tenth season of the original show is expected to premiere this October, while the fifth season of Fear The Walking Dead will premiere on June 2.

