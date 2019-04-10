Shazam! writer to return for sequel

By Express News Service

Warner Bros studios has reportedly roped in Shazam! writer Henry Gayden to pen the film’s sequel. It is also said that the director David F Sandberg and producer Peter Safran will be returning for the second instalment.

Last week’s release Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi and Asher Angel as the older and younger versions of the titular character, respectively, opened to rousing reception in the box office. The light-hearted superhero film from the DC Extended Universe also fetched positive reviews from critics across the board.

Henry is currently working on the live-action science fiction, Last Human, based on the upcoming novel of the same name by Lee Bacon, and Patrick Brice’s horror film There’s Someone Inside Your House.

Meanwhile, DCEU’s other upcoming projects include Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984.