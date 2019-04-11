Ryan Murphy to turn Broadway musical The Prom  into Netflix film

By Express News Service

The creator of successful TV shows Glee, American Horror Story and American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy, is all set to adapt a Brodway musical The Prom into a feature film for Netflix. Murphy shared the news on Instagram, where he wrote, “THE PROM’ is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway.

It’s truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights. I feel a special connection to it because it’s set in Indiana, and that’s where I grew up, too. I’m thrilled to announce I’m turning it into a MOVIE EVENT for Netflix, and I’m bringing producers Bill Damaschke and Dori Berinstein and the amazing creative team with me - Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, Tony Award winner Bob Martin, Tony award nominee Matthew Sklar and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.”

The Broadway musical is based on the original concept by Jack Viertel, with a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin. Matthew Sklar composed the music, while Beguelin wrote the lyrics. The story follows an Indiana teenager who wants to bring her girlfriend to her school’s prom but they are banned from attending and soon after, a group gets together to fight the injustice.

Murphy, who recently struck a deal with Netflix, is working on a number of projects for the streaming giant, including The Politician, starring Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ratched, a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, starring Sarah Paulson as the titular nurse.