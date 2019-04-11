Home Entertainment English

Ryan Murphy to turn Broadway musical The Prom  into Netflix film

It’s truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights.

Published: 11th April 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Still from the musical

By Express News Service

The creator of successful TV shows Glee, American Horror Story and American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy, is all set to adapt a Brodway musical The Prom into a feature film for Netflix. Murphy shared the news on Instagram, where he wrote, “THE PROM’ is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway.

It’s truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights. I feel a special connection to it because it’s set in Indiana, and that’s where I grew up, too. I’m thrilled to announce I’m turning it into a MOVIE EVENT for Netflix, and I’m bringing producers Bill Damaschke and Dori Berinstein and the amazing creative team with me - Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, Tony Award winner Bob Martin, Tony award nominee Matthew Sklar and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin.”

The Broadway musical is based on the original concept by Jack Viertel, with a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin. Matthew Sklar composed the music, while Beguelin wrote the lyrics. The story follows an Indiana teenager who wants to bring her girlfriend to her school’s prom but they are banned from attending and soon after, a group gets together to fight the injustice.

Murphy, who recently struck a deal with Netflix, is working on a number of projects for the streaming giant, including The Politician, starring Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ratched, a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, starring Sarah Paulson as the titular nurse.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
THE PROM Ryan Murphy Netflix film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp